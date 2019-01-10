The other strategy is the one that the Eagles employed to get Wentz and, before him, Donovan McNabb: Target a quarterback regarded as a surefire first-round pick, with great talent and potential, and do what you have to do to get him. In McNabb’s case, that meant passing on running back Ricky Williams. In Wentz’s case, that meant making two significant trades to move up from the No. 13 pick to the No. 2 – and it meant that the Eagles had to be as certain as possible that Wentz would be worth so great a sacrifice in players and picks. Misjudge a quarterback in that situation, go “all-in” on a player, only to have him fall short of expectations, and it can cripple a franchise for years. Ask the New York Jets, who traded up in 2009 to draft Mark Sanchez. Who knows? You might need to ask them again in a few years, given that they traded up to draft Sam Darnold last year.