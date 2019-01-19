Nick Foles was half a percentage point away from an extra $1 million.
But when you’re dealing with the Super Bowl MVP, sometimes it’s best to round up.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Eagles will pay Foles the $1 million bonus for playing 33 percent of the Eagles' snaps and the team made the playoffs, even though Foles missed the mark by just four plays (32.69 percent).
Foles led the Eagles to a three-game winning streak to make the playoffs and a wildcard round win over the Chicago Bears before the Birds lost to the Saints on the road. He went 4-1 in the regular season, splitting the first two games of the year while in relief for Carson Wentz.
He may have reached his snaps incentive for the regular season if not for missing a handful of snaps during the team’s Week 17 game against Washington with bruised ribs.
There’s a chance the act of good will could be a parting gift. Unless the Eagles exercised their team option to retain Foles for next season for $20 million, he will likely become a free agent in March. Even if the team decides to keep him, Foles can void it by paying the team back $2 million, basically buying his free agency.