10. And a few leftovers: Tight end Dallas Goedert played only 36 percent of the snaps. He played about as much against the Bears. When the Eagles won their last three of the regular season, he was on the field for more than 60 percent in each game. I don’t think that’s a coincidence. The Eagles must find a way to utilize both Zach Ertz and Goedert next season. … Adams didn’t play a single snap. He played only one snap in Chicago. His production decline late in the season and his fumble in the Texans game were probably reasons for the slight. … Cre’Von LeBlanc played a good game, even aside from his early interception. Could he be an option in the slot next season?