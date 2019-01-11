About the Eagles: The Island of Misfit Toys, otherwise known as the Eagles secondary, gets its stiffest challenge to date. You get the feeling that if Cre’Von LeBlanc, Avonte Maddox, Tre Sullivan and Rasul Douglas contain Drew Brees, this team is going back to the Super Bowl? Only five No. 6 seeds have gotten past the divisional round since 1990. Green Bay and the Jets (1990) were the last. Indianapolis also has a chance this year. Nick Foles is 12-1 in his last 13 starts, not including the meaningless Week 17 game in 2017 against Dallas. Six of those wins came against playoff teams. His only start against the Saints came in a playoff game after the 2013 season. Foles left with the Eagles ahead, before Brees engineered a game-winning drive.