Yuge props to the Green and Nicky Foles for getting back to the tournament, but, now, and I’m ducking, gotta roll with the other side. Of course, many will hate me, and many mighta hated me if I picked the Birds, considering my less than stellar efforts in the NFL this season. So, go against Double V if you want, but here’s what I got. Yes, Foles has been amazing the last few games, but my real worry is, what if he goes down? Is anybody OK with Nate Sudfeld? I’m not! And if you don’t think that Chicago has paid attention to all the “nobody wants to play the Eagles” chatter, think again. The Bears wanna play the Birds. They’ll play anyone. They have won and covered nine of the last 10, and my wallet says that it’s tough to buck 90%. As the most hated man from Fairless Hills down to West Chester, calling for Da Bears to roll into the next round with a, let’s say, 24-16 W.