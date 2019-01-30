3. Let replay officials make real-time calls. Goodell said Wednesday that such an idea has been met with opposition in the past, which is nothing more than further evidence of the NFL’s institutional paralysis. If a replay official sees a hold, or offensive pass interference, why shouldn’t he or she buzz the on-field officials? On Sunday, CBS will use 115 cameras equipped with cutting-edge technology to broadcast Super Bowl LIII, but officials on the field won’t be able to see their work; at least, not in real time. We at home will be able to see them — to our advantage. Why not give the officials in the stadium the same advantage?