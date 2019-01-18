This is the first time in the Super Bowl era that the four highest-scoring teams have reached the conference finals, which is precisely what the league wants. Hands off those quarterbacks, fellas.
This weekend’s games also are rematches of regular-season meetings when the four teams scored 163 points among them. Judging by the over/unders, Vegas is expecting around 16 touchdowns for Sunday’s two games.
Thus proving the old adage that defense wins championships, but offense sells tickets.
TV: Fox (Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers)
Radio: WIP 94.1-FM (Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Ed Werder)
Point spread: Saints -3.5. Over/under: 57.
About the Rams: Last went to the Super Bowl as the L.A. Rams 40 years ago when they lost to Pittsburgh’s “Steel Curtain” defense. ... Averaged 32.9 points, second in the league. ... Were 4-12 just two years ago. ... Todd Gurley, who slumped down the stretch because of an injured knee, ran for 115 yards in last week’s win against the Cowboys. He and C.J. Anderson (123 yards) give the Rams a potent running game. Anderson won the Super Bowl with Denver after the 2015 season. ... DT Aaron Donald had 20.5 sacks in the regular season. Saints quarterback Drew Brees was sacked just 17 times.
About the Saints: Beat the Rams in Week 9 in New Orleans, 45-35. ... Averaged 31.5 points, third in the league. ... The Saints are 6-0 at home in the playoffs in the Drew Brees/Sean Payton era. ... Payton hit a nerve after the first meeting when he said the Saints were thrilled with the matchup of star wide receiver Michael Thomas on Rams corner Marcus Peters. Thomas, who smoked the Eagles secondary Sunday, rolled up 12 catches for 211 yards and a touch against L.A. in Week 9. ... Lost DT Sheldon Rankins to a torn Achilles last week, which could affect the Saints' ability to stop the run. The Eagles didn’t have much of a running game, so Rankins’ injury wasn’t as critical last week. That’s not the case with the Rams.
Quotable: Anderson, the Rams running back who wasn’t even on the roster until a week before Christmas, explained why he’s about 10 pounds over his ideal weight. “I’ve got a baby due in April, got a daughter due in April,” he told the Dan Patrick Show, “so I’m kind of having that man-pregnancy weight.”
Postgame headline: Oh baby, Rams going to the Super Bowl.
Pick: Rams, 35-27.
TV: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely, Gene Steratore)
Radio: WIP 94.1-FM (Kevin Kugler, Tony Boselli, Ross Tucker)
Point spread: Chiefs -3. Over/under: 56.5.
About the Patriots: Beat the Chiefs in Week 6 in Foxborough, 43-40, on a field goal at the buzzer. ... Averaged 27.3 points, fourth in the league. ... Are enjoying their role as underdogs, which is borderline ridiculous. Wake us when you’re a home ‘dog. ... The Patriots are 3-5 on the road this season, beating the Bears, Bills and Jets and losing to the Jags, Lions, Titans, Dolphins and Steelers, The Lions? ... New England also has lost its last three AFC Championship games on the road, all to Peyton Manning and the Colts/Broncos. ... Julian Edelman is two shy of 100 career postseason receptions. Only Jerry Rice (151) has more. Rice played in 29 playoff games; this will be Edelman’s 17th.
About the Chiefs: Andy Reid is 2-6 against Bill Belichick and 0-2 against him in the postseason. ... Averaged 35.3 points, tops in the league. ... Game is viewed as a potential passing of the proverbial torch from New England quarterback Tom Brady to KC phenom Patrick Mahomes, who has yet to have a bad game this season. He did not have a TD pass in last week’s win over the Colts, but helped the Chiefs stay in control. ... It’s expected to be bitterly cold, but dry; light winds, temperatures in the 20s. In other words, January. ... Have never hosted a conference championship game. ... Chiefs DT Chris Jones had 15.5 sacks during the regular season. The Patriots’ leader was Trey Flowers with 7.5. ... KC wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his best games this season against playoff teams, including 7-142-3 against New England.
Quotable: “You’re talking about a dynasty, if there is such a thing, in the National Football League. They’ve been that,” Reid said of the Patriots. “You’re talking about a head coach [Belichick] that I think the world of him, I think he’s a great coach. He’s done a phenomenal job keeping that thing together.”
Postgame headline: If the Eagles can’t win the Super Bowl, then let Andy Reid
Pick: Chiefs, 23-21.