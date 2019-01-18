About the Chiefs: Andy Reid is 2-6 against Bill Belichick and 0-2 against him in the postseason. ... Averaged 35.3 points, tops in the league. ... Game is viewed as a potential passing of the proverbial torch from New England quarterback Tom Brady to KC phenom Patrick Mahomes, who has yet to have a bad game this season. He did not have a TD pass in last week’s win over the Colts, but helped the Chiefs stay in control. ... It’s expected to be bitterly cold, but dry; light winds, temperatures in the 20s. In other words, January. ... Have never hosted a conference championship game. ... Chiefs DT Chris Jones had 15.5 sacks during the regular season. The Patriots’ leader was Trey Flowers with 7.5. ... KC wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his best games this season against playoff teams, including 7-142-3 against New England.