Kelly left UNH for the offensive coordinator’s job at Oregon in 2007, became the Ducks' head coach two years later, then landed as the Eagles' head coach from 2013 to 2015 (he has since flamed out with the 49ers and now coaches UCLA). As in 1997, Kelly missed working with Nagy again. Nagy had become an assistant for Andy Reid with the Eagles, and Reid took Nagy with him to the Chiefs as his quarterbacks coach.