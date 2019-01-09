At this point, FOX Sports play-by-play announcer Joe Buck is used to receiving criticism on a weekly basis from viewers (Eagles fans included) who assume the longtime announcer hates their team.
But during Saturday night’s Seahawks-Cowboys Wild Card game, Buck was surprised by the heat he received on social media after seemingly mispronouncing the last name of former Saved by the Bell actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Buck said “Goss-AH-laar”) during a promo for the new FOX series, The Passage.
“I have been saying it incorrectly for the better part of a month now, and nobody at FOX, or in our truck or anywhere, said to me, ‘Hey, you’re screwing up the guy’s name,’ “ Buck joked with Jimmy Traina during an interview on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast.
Following the storm of criticism he received, Buck said, he reached out to Gosselaar, and was surprised to learn he was actually pronouncing the actor’s name correctly. Buck said Gosselaar dumbed-down the Dutch pronunciation of his name (“GO-se-laar”) when he got into television, thinking it would help his career.
“I was closer to the actual pronunciation,” Buck boastfully joked. He also said he’s trying to figure out a way to inject the controversy into Saturday’s broadcast of the Cowboys-Rams NFC divisional playoff game, which he is calling alongside Troy Aikman.
“We either will or we won’t …The problem is, is it too inside?” Buck asked. “I realize Twitter reacted, but I’m not sure that speaks for 30 million people watching at home.”
Listen to the full interview here:
That didn’t last long.
Just one season into his NFL broadcasting career, Bruce Arians is leaving CBS to rejoin the NFL as the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Arians confirmed the news on Twitter late Tuesday night, writing he was “proud and honored” to be returning to the sidelines in Tampa.
The former Arizona Cardinals head coach took the job just five months after having said he wouldn’t consider any NFL head coaching job. “No, I’m done,” Arians told Awful Announcing back in August.
Arians often put the “color” in color analyst as part of a three-man booth on CBS alongside Greg Gumbel and Trent Green last season. During his first game, Arians tested the limits of the network’s broadcast standards, saying wide receiver Jesse James was “wide-[expletive] open.” He also proclaimed “what the flip!” during the Oakland (soon to be Los Angeles) Raiders' season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
• Chicago Tribune writer Phil Thompson drew a firestorm of criticism on Twitter Tuesday over a piece calling out Eagles fans for celebrating kicker Cody Parkey’s blocked field goal while omitting that Bears fans have been sending Parkey death threats.
• ABC appears interested in getting back into the NFL business, reports the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. The current NFL rights packages with FOX and CBS don’t end until after the 2022 season. ESPN’s Monday Night Football contract ends following the 2021 season.
• Houston Texans quarterback and Clemson alum DeSean Watson wasn’t a fan of the criticism he received from an ESPN Nashville host over his attire (a purple hoodie) while watching the College Football National Championship Game Monday night.
• Speaking of college football, an Alabama radio station played a one-minute ad for Crimson Tide championship gear the morning after Monday’s College Football National Championship Game. Just one problem — Alabama was crushed 44-16 by Clemson.