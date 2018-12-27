Witten has drawn a fair amount of criticism during his first year in the booth due to untimely flubs and verbal hiccups. But the former tight end has improved over the course of the season, and hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind, from criticizing Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell’s decision to sit out or calling out the Washington Redskins leadership for signing Reuben Foster just three days after Foster was arrested on domestic violence charges.