Yet Peters is also one of the principle reasons to believe that the Eagles’ quest for a Super Bowl repeat is not nearly the long shot that their regular season record suggests. Against the Bears last week, he turned in one of his better performances of the season, helping to keep Nick Foles upright against one of the NFL’s best edge-rushing teams. Peters might not be as suited for the long haul as he once was, but this is a short-term part of the season, and after missing last year’s playoff run while recovering from knee surgery, he has plenty of motivation.