“The first time my mom ever heard him swear was when he cut off a portion of his big toe with the lawn mower,” his son recalled. “He came to the kitchen door and asked her for a towel. She thought he was just sweating and said, `I’m on a long-distance call, Earl.’ And he said, '---dammit, get me a towel!’ She dropped the phone, saw the blood, and rushed him to the hospital. He passed out on the way from a loss of blood.”