To some fans, especially those who might think Wentz looks too much to his tight end, this seemed like an indication that Foles has a different focus. But is eight targets that much more than seven? If there is a difference, it might be that the bond between Wentz and Ertz is so tight – they have said they see the game the same way – that they rarely miss on a connection. This was the first time all season that Ertz caught fewer than half his targets.