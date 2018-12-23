--The Eagles’ recent surge of takeaways has had a big effect on field position and the length of their scoring drives. In their first 10 games, the Eagles’ average drive start was the 26.5-yard line. In their last four games, it’s been the 34.2. They have a plus-9.9-yard field position differential in their last four games. In their first 10 games, it was minus-1.9. The Eagles have 11 touchdown drives in the last four games. They’ve averaged 55.1 yards per drive on those 11 TDs. Their 23 TD drives in the first 10 games averaged 71.0 yards.