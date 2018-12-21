Much of the perception of run-game success last week might be based on the three running touchdowns the Eagles scored, and the Texans have given up only eight of those all season, yet still: The Eagles’ offense only works when the other team’s defense has to account for the run game, consistently. Thirty-one passes and 30 runs last week was the most balanced the offense has been all season, and not coincidentally, Nick Foles was able to amass 270 passing yards on 24 completions – 11.3 yards per catch.