The Eagles have seen some of the NFL’s elite receivers this season – Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Michael Thomas, and Adam Thielen among them – but DeAndre Hopkins can rival anyone on that list. He will be a major challenge for the Eagles, especially with his ability to make contested catches and also while running after the catch. The Eagles will likely start Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox as the outside cornerbacks. Look for Douglas to spend time on Hopkins; the Eagles will need his size and tackling ability. You can be sure quarterback Deshaun Watson will look in his direction often. Hopkins has been targeted on 135 of Houston’s 431 pass attempts. Hopkins can be a difference-maker; last Sunday’s win over the Jets was an example. My guess is Hopkins gets most of the Eagles’ attention. Who else on the Texans offense is going to beat them? That could be the question on Sunday.