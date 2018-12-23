Here are some highlights from Doug Pederson and Zach Ertz’s postgame press conferences after the Eagles' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
On what he was thinking when the Texans rallied to take a late lead:
We’ve got time and timeouts again, and I have a lot of confidence in the offense. That’s something that we work on a lot. It was a two-minute drive and tempo offense. And you know, this league has always been about players making plays, and a lot of credit to the offense today for putting us in that position to win this game.
On Nick Foles coming back into the game after taking a big hit that sidelined him for a play:
That’s just Nick. He’s always been calm in and around his preparation during the week, and then of course leading up to the game. He’s a guy that just wants to continue to help the team win, and dish the ball and put it in our playmakers’ hands and, you know, really not get much credit, just let the other guys do it.
And even after taking that hit and then going back in, I thought it took a lot of courage and guts at that point to want to finish the game and come back in. It’s just a credit to Nick.
On whether the Eagles are playing their best football of the season right now:
I think so. I think these last three, four, five games I think things have kind of picked up for us. I do feel like at this time of the year, if you want any kind of momentum - if you get a chance to go to the postseason - you need to be playing your best football now. And I think that’s what we’re doing at this time.
On being able to go into Week 17 with something to play for after his team was written off multiple times this season:
It’s everything. These guys were so excited to be still in the hunt. We talk about controlling things that we can control. Well, we get to control our destiny a little bit. We get to make our own and create our own.
These guys never quit. They don’t quit. And it would have been easy today just to let your guard down at the end and not finish the game. But again, it’s a veteran group, a resilient group They hang together and find a way to win, and as a head coach that’s all you can ask for, really.
On the game-winning drive:
I think that fourth quarter, those circumstances, it’s kind of been the epitome of our season – and we did not blink. The guys in the huddle were so confident, [Nick] Foles was so confident, everyone was so calm. I mean, we’ve been in that situation so many times together, and no one flinched, and I think that’s the mark of a good team.
Obviously, the season isn’t exactly where we thought it would be, but a lot of guys would have kind of mailed it in. To be up 29-16 with four minutes in, then to be down in the blink of an eye, it’s tough. But guys didn’t blink. Guys stayed together. That’s the mark of this team. We’re always going to stick together. We truly care and love one another I think you can see that each time you interact with the guys in the locker room.
It’s not an individual game for us by any means. Guys just want to play to the best of their abilities for each other, and I think that’s the mark of a great team.
On Nick Foles’ return after taking a big hit that sidelined him for a play:
Obviously, the place went crazy. But we just wanted to make sure he was good. And I think the way he jogged off the field, everyone thought he was going to be good. He sat out a play and came back and led us down the field like he seems to do.
He played out of his mind. To set the franchise record for passing yards is incredible. He’s just an unbelievable player, an unbelievable person. He’s so calm. His demeanor is so calm. And he’s a really good player.
