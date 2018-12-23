Tim Jernigan is active and will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Houston Texans after missing three games because of back spasms, giving the Eagles' defensive line a boost for a pivotal Week 16 game. Jernigan had been questionable for the game. The Texans are missing top running back Lamar Miller, who was downgraded to out on Saturday.
Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks is also back after missing four games, although Hicks was expected to play — he was not on the final injury report. However, linebacker D.J. Alexander, a key special teams player, will miss the game because of a hamstring injury. He was questionable.
Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) and cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc (hamstring) are both playing despite being listed as questionable.
The Eagles' other inactives are quarterback Carson Wentz (back), defensive tackle Bruce Hector, cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Matt Pryor, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), and cornerback Chandon Sullivan.
Jernigan is expected to start next to Fletcher Cox. Hicks will take over his spot as the starting middle linebacker.
Running back Boston Scott is making his Eagles debut, giving the Eagles four running backs.
The other key inactives for the Texans are starting nose tackle Brandon Dunn, wide receiver Keke Coutee, and cornerback Shareece Wright.