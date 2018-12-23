Referee: John Parry. This is his 12th year as a lead referee, and his 19th year as an official in the NFL overall. The Eagles are 5-6 in games he has overseen, with the most recent one being the 27-20 loss to the Cowboys at home in Week 8. The Texans are 6-5 in games Parry has overseen. This is his first Texans game of the season.