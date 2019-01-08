The Eagles odds to win the Super Bowl following that horrible loss to New Orleans in mid-November were 100-1, according to the William Hill-US sports book. Today, they are down to 12-1.
Darn. Instead of getting the wife a vacuum for Christmas, should have gotten her 20 bucks on the Eagles at 100-1.
The second rise of Nick Foles has seen the Eagles odds to repeat as champions drop off a cliff. They were also 100-1 after losing in overtime to Dallas in Week 14, but dipped to 75-1 after upsetting the Rams in L.A. the following Sunday with Foles as starting quarterback.
The Eagles went to 60-1 after taking care of Houston and 30-1 after sneaking into the postseason following the win over Washington -- and Minnesota’s loss -- in the season finale, according to William Hill, which operates (among others) the sportsbooks at Penn National racetrack in central Pennsylvania, as well as the Tropicana and Ocean Resort in Atlantic City.
“We saw a big number of bets last week [prior to the Eagles-Bears],” said Mattias Stetz, the COO of SugarHouse’s mobile betting site in New Jersey. "Odds have now dropped to 12-1, and we can see that the volume has slowed down a bit, even though bets are still coming in on the Eagles.
FanDuel (19-1), Caesars (18-1) and MGM (15-1) are offering better odds among some New Jersey mobile apps sampled, but nothing of course remotely close to 100-1.
Stetz said that 24 percent of his Super Bowl bets have been on the Eagles followed by the Chargers, Rams, Patriots and Saints “at around seven percent.”
When it comes to Sunday’s playoff game in New Orleans, the Eagles are a consensus eight-point underdogs at area sportsbooks.
Super Bowl odds via PlaySugarHouse.com and ParxCasino.com/betslip
New Orleans: 9-4
Kansas City: 4-1
L.A. Rams: 9-2
New England: 6-1
L.A. Chargers: 10-1
Eagles: 12-1
Indianapolis: 12-1
Dallas: 18-1
Note: Mobile betting allowed in New Jersey, not yet Pennsylvania. These odds are available at SugarHouse and Parx retail casinos in Fishtown and Bensalem, respectively.
Parx in Bensalem opened its sportsbook on Tuesday afternoon with the first of two eight-hour days. If they pass regulatory approval, they will open full time on Thursday at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting that includes Joe DiGirolamo, the mayor of Bensalem.
Steve Schwarz, who lives in Bensalem, made the first bet. He put 50 bucks on over Eagles-Saints (50.5).
“I used to have to go to Las Vegas to do this, now I don’t have to,” said Schwarz. “It’s five minutes away.”