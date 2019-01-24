So what if the 2018 season isn’t quite over just yet? The betting window for 2019 opened this week as William Hill-US released its opening odds for the next year’s Super Bowl.
The Eagles are near the top at 18-1.
While the Birds seem poised to hand the keys to the franchise back to Carson Wentz while bidding farewell to Nick Foles, the seven teams ahead of them in the odds have plenty of stability at quarterback.
The Rams, Saints and Chiefs are each 7-1 at William Hill’s area locations and mobile app, which is available in New Jersey. WHUS operates the sportsbooks at Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort and Tropicana casinos.
In 2017, the Eagles opened at 50-1 for Super Bowl 52. But that was before Foles became an NFL legend and coach Doug Pederson’s credentials were being questioned.
The Rams and Patriots still have to play Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3. The Patriots continue to be a consensus 2.5-point favorite.