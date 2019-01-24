So what if the 2018 season isn’t quite over just yet? The betting window for 2019 opened this week as William Hill-US released its opening odds for the next year’s Super Bowl.

The Eagles are near the top at 18-1.

While the Birds seem poised to hand the keys to the franchise back to Carson Wentz while bidding farewell to Nick Foles, the seven teams ahead of them in the odds have plenty of stability at quarterback.

The Rams, Saints and Chiefs are each 7-1 at William Hill’s area locations and mobile app, which is available in New Jersey. WHUS operates the sportsbooks at Atlantic City’s Ocean Resort and Tropicana casinos.

In 2017, the Eagles opened at 50-1 for Super Bowl 52. But that was before Foles became an NFL legend and coach Doug Pederson’s credentials were being questioned.

The Rams and Patriots still have to play Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3. The Patriots continue to be a consensus 2.5-point favorite.

Super Bowl 54 odds

Feb. 2, 2020/At Miami Gardens, Fla. Via William Hill-US
L.A. Rams 7-1 Atlanta 30-1
New Orleans 7-1 N.Y. Giants 40-1
Kansas City 7-1 Carolina 40-1
New England 8-1 Cleveland 40-1
L.A. Chargers 10-1 Jacksonville 50-1
Chicago 12-1 Tennessee 50-1
Pittsburgh 15-1 Denver 60-1
Eagles 18-1 Tampa Bay 75-1
Green Bay 20-1 Washington 75-1
Dallas 20-1 Detroit 100-1
Minnesota 20-1 Arizona 100-1
Indianapolis 20-1 Buffalo 100-1
Baltimore 25-1 Miami 150-1
Seattle 25-1 Cincinnati 150-1
Houston 30-1 N.Y. Jets 150-1
San Francisco 30-1 Oakland 150-1

EAGLES' 2019 OPPONENTS

At Home 2018 W-L On Road 2018 W-L
*Dallas 10-6 *Dallas 10-6
Washington 7-9 Washington 7-9
N.Y. Giants 5-11 N.Y. Giants 5-11
Non-divisional
*Chicago 12-4 Minnesota 8-7-1
*New England 11-5 Atlanta 7-9
*Seattle 10-6 Miami 7-9
Detroit 6-10 Green Bay 6-9-1
N.Y. Jets 4-12 Buffalo 6-10
*Playoff team
 