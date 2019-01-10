With all due respect to Saint Nick, the Eagles have won six of their last seven games because the secondary has stabilized. It has been particularly proficient during their four-game winning streak. The cast of defensive backs that Brees torched for passed for 326 yards and four touchdowns have either been replaced or revived. In the last four games they’ve allowed an average of 251 yards and a total of three touchdowns. They might not shut Brees down, but they can at least keep the score close enough for Big Game Nick.