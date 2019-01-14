The magic is over for Nick Foles and the Eagles.
Fans everywhere were hoping another fairy tale would unfold with the defending Super Bowl champions playing for another Lombardi Trophy in Atlanta next month.
Instead, they’re flying home to Philadelphia with an offseason filled with free agency and the future ahead of them.
As always, other Philly sports figures were offering their support on social media ahead of the game, including Villanova head coach Jay Wright and the Phillies.
Is that Gabe Kapler on the grill? Is he using coconut oil?
Eagles fans, for their part, were fired up. Seems they’ve really embraced that underdog mentality.
And Saints fans, well, they made sure people knew how excited they were for this game.
The Saints hadn’t lost a playoff game at home since January 1993. Can you take one guess at who they lost to?
Yep, the Eagles.
Immediately, the Eagles got off to an incredible start thanks to Cre’Von LeBlanc.
Cre’Von LeBlanc? Yep, the 24-year-old who emerged from the practice squad to play a crucial role in the Eagles' late season run.
He’s got a fascinating background, one worth reading about thanks to my colleague Les Bowen.
LeBlanc said his mom, Lawanda, wasn’t supposed to have any more children after his older brother, Craig LeBlanc Jr., was born. When she became pregnant with Cre’Von, doctors advised her to terminate, and they gave the same advice, with more urgency, when complications ensued.
“The doctor told her it was basically me or her,” LeBlanc said Thursday.
No wonder he thinks he’s the chosen one. Eagles fans can pretty confidently expect to see this guy around next year.
It was Ted Ginn Jr., but still.
LeBlanc’s interception was made even more impressive when you take into account who he intercepted.
And it took no time at all for the Eagles to turn that momentum into seven points, thanks to this touchdown pass from Foles to Jordan Matthews.
This guy is not incorrect.
Inquirer/Daily News photographer David Maialetti captured the moment perfectly.
And again, the Jason Kelce meme made an appearance to remind all the doubters who they were dealing with.
With that first-quarter touchdown, the Eagles tied their entire point total from the first Birds-Saints game this season ...
... and fans were loving it.
And then, the first of a number of injuries hit the Eagles. Brandon Brooks had to be carted off the field.
And the injury appeared to be pretty serious -- the whole team gathered around him as the medical staff worked.
Fans were not ready to see the guard leave the game.
But soon, Foles gave Eagles fans a reason to cheer -- he ran in his own touchdown to put the Eagles up 14-0. Things were looking good.
And of course, enter the hot takes.
Although my colleague Mike Sielski may be kidding, some other folks might not.
We’ll come back to the Nick Foles vs. Carson Wentz debate later.
This one Eagles fan brings up a very good point when it comes to that thorny discussion.
And then things started getting rough for the Eagles, and never seemed to get any better.
Rasul Douglas, Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett -- all three defensive stalwarts went down with injuries in the second quarter.
When one good sign occurred ...
... another piece of bad news came out.
Of course, people watching the game had some theories on why all these injuries were happening to the Eagles all of a sudden.
And Eagles fans were (rightfully) getting nervous.
Entering halftime, it required a review of all those injuries to keep track of them all.
And plenty of Eagles fans -- including the Phillies coaching and development staff -- were tuning in to see if the Eagles could keep their season alive.
The Eagles did catch a break when Avonte Maddox broke up what would have been a touchdown catch by Taysom Hill, and then the Saints got another TD called back because of holding.
But the Saints were able to carve more than 10 minutes off the clock with an 18-play, 92-yard drive that ended in a touchdown.
Looking back at it, Marcus Hayes said it was the drive that shifted the game’s momentum.
And it made the Superdome shake with psyched-up Saints fans.
It seemed like the Eagles still had a chance to watch Foles and Co. work their late-game magic when Saints kicker Wil Lutz missed a field goal with three minutes left.
And Eagles fans -- and, really, anyone who’s watched Foles play in the last calendar year -- thought they knew how this one would end.
But ... then ...
Alshon Jeffery saw a Foles attempt slip through his hands and into the waiting arms of the Saints' Marshon Lattimore.
And people just couldn’t believe it.
Even Eagles fans -- the resilient group who were hoping to defend their Super Bowl title -- couldn’t help but feel for Jeffery.
Even if the whole thing was a little frustrating.
Of course, some people on social media had some laughs at Jeffery’s expense.
Especially Bears fans.
And as for what Wentz was thinking, well ... he probably didn’t mind that ending.
Spanish-language announcer Rickie Ricardo went viral last week for his ¡No Señor! call.
One account threw that right back at the Eagles in this burn.
How can you not feel bad for this guy?
And there were even more people who took joy in the Eagles' loss.
Think they’re just salty because their teams lost?
The Saints had a heck of a time in the locker room following the win, too, blasting Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” and donning ski masks similar to the ones Eagles players rocked during their playoff push.
Now, the Saints are Super Bowl favorites and Eagles fans are left wondering if they just saw Foles' last game in midnight green.
