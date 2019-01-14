Midway through the first quarter the Saints lost standout defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins for the game. Two plays later, Eagles Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks left on the cart with a serious right leg injury and did not return. With 48 seconds to play in the quarter, cornerback Rasul Douglas hurt his ankle trying to recover a fumble. With 11:51 to play in the second quarter, on a punt play that turned out to be a fake, All-Pro defensive tackle Fletcher Cox left the game with a foot injury. Two plays later, defensive end Michael Bennett left with a leg injury.