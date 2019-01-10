The Eagles lost two of their top running backs, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement, to injuries earlier in the season. They had the third-lowest rush average in the league during the regular season, 3.9 yards per carry, and were held to 1.8 yards per carry in Sunday’s wild-card win over the Bears. In their last five games, they have averaged just 3.0 yards per carry.
Sixteen of their 23 rushing attempts vs. the Bears gained two or fewer yards. Rookie Josh Adams had been their most productive runner, but he played just one snap vs. the Bears. Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood split the workload, but neither was particularly effective.
The Saints were second in run defense (80.2 yards per game) and opponent rush average (3.6). Because the Saints jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the teams' Week 11 meeting, the Eagles ran the ball only 12 times in that game. The Saints have held opponents to 3.5 yards per carry on first down, the second-best average in the league. They’ve allowed the second-fewest 10-plus-yard runs (30).
EDGE: Saints
The Eagles have won four games in a row since Nick Foles replaced injured Carson Wentz at quarterback. Wentz had the worst game of his career against the Saints in Week 11, throwing three interceptions and finishing with a career-low 31.9 passer rating. Foles has thrown five interceptions in the last four games, including two Sunday against the Bears. But he also has completed 73.2 percent of his attempts and averaged 8.0 yards per attempt. Foles gets the ball out quickly. He has averaged just 2.20 seconds from snap to throw in the last four games.
Alshon Jeffery has been a bigger factor with Foles at quarterback. He has 22 catches and a 17.4-yards-per-catch average in the last four games. He had two big catches on the Eagles’ game-winning drive Sunday.
The Saints have a good pass rush led by Cam Jordan (12 sacks), but Foles was sacked just once Sunday by the Bears. Saints are beatable on the back end. They were 27th in opponent passer rating (100.3) and 29th in yards allowed per attempt (8.1).
EDGE: Eagles
Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram are a lethal running combination that combined for 1,528 yards and 20 rushing TDs. The Saints also have versatile quarterback/running back Taysom Hill, who has averaged 5.3 yards on 37 carries. Ingram and Kamara combined for 174 yards on the ground against the Eagles the first time around.
But if you toss out their meaningless Week 17 game vs. Carolina, the Saints averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in their last four regular-season games. The Steelers held them to 57 yards on 19 carries; the Cowboys held them to 65 on 19 carries. The Saints were fifth in first-down rushing, averaging 5.03 yards per carry.
The Eagles finished 21st in opponent rush average (4.7), but have been much better against the run in recent games. Their cornerbacks have been very effective on the edges in run support. The Eagles held the Bears to 65 yards on 18 carries Sunday and have held their last three opponents to 3.0 yards per carry.
EDGE: Even
Drew Brees made mincemeat of the Eagles in their Week 11 meeting, completing 22 of 30 passes for 363 yards and four TDs against an injury-ravaged secondary. Since then, the Eagles have managed to stabilize their back end and have gotten solid play out of young corners Rasul Douglas, Avonte Maddox and Cre’von LeBlanc. The Eagles have held opponents to 6.9 yards per attempt and given up just six TDs in the last six games.
But slowing down Brees and the Saints’ passing attack won’t be easy. Brees finished first in passing (115.7), with 32 TDs and just five interceptions. He threw those 32 TDs to 14 receivers. WR Michael Thomas led the NFL in receptions with 125. RB Alvin Kamara can line up anywhere in the formation. In the first game against the Eagles, he beat safety Malcolm Jenkins for a 37-yard TD.
The Eagles need to limit the chunk pass plays. In the first game, Brees had eight completions of 20-plus yards. The front four also need to get more pressure on him this time than they did in the first meeting.
EDGE: Saints
PR Darren Sproles hasn’t broken a big return since coming back from his hamstring injury six games ago. He’s averaging just 8.3 yards per return, with his longest being 14 yards. PK Jake Elliott has missed just five of 32 FG attempts and has made 17 of his last 18, including a 43-yarder in the playoff win over the Bears. He was seventh in touchback percentage on kickoffs (70.4) and has had only two of eight kickoffs returned in the Eagles’ two dome games.
Both teams have outstanding punters. The Saints’ Thomas Morstead was first in net average (43.2) and had just 12 of his 43 yards returned. Opponents averaged just 5.0 yards on those 12 returns. The Eagles’ Cam Johnston finished fourth in net average (franchise-record 42.7). He had a 45.2-yard net vs. the Bears. None of his five punts was returned.
Saints PK Wil Lutz has made 28 of 30 FG attempts. He had a streak of 26 in a row snapped in Week 16 when he had a 50-yard attempt blocked.
EDGE: Even
The Superdome is a can’t-hear-yourself-think place where Nick Foles and Co. are going to have to rely primarily on a silent count. Drew Brees has a 133.3 passer rating at home this season, including 21 TDs and just one interception. He has a 99.3 rating on the road, with 11 TDs and four interceptions.
The Saints have won their last six home playoff games. Their last postseason loss at the Superdome was more than a quarter-century ago, back in 1992. If you’re looking for a good omen, it was to Reggie White and the Eagles.
EDGE: Saints
Eagles 38, Saints 34
Eagles RT Lane Johnson vs. Saints LDE Cameron Jordan: Johnson, who was playing with a still-healing MCL in the first game vs. Jordan, is healthy and has been playing at an All-Pro level the last five weeks. Jordan has a dangerous combination of speed and strength.
ADVANTAGE: Eagles
Eagles CBs Rasul Douglas and Avonte Maddox vs. Saints WRs Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith: Maddox had some rough moments against the Bears’ Allen Robinson, but overall, he and Douglas have played very well the last month and change. Thomas and Smith combined for 14 catches, 249 yards and 2 TDs in the first meeting vs. the Eagles. But Smith has just six catches for 56 yards in the Saints’ last five games.
ADVANTAGE: Saints
Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore: Jeffery had just four catches for 33 yards in the first Saints game, but has been a much bigger part of the offense in Nick Foles’ four starts, catching 22 passes – 16 for first downs – and averaging 17.8 yards per catch. He’s as good as any receiver in the league on 50/50 balls, and Foles isn’t afraid to give him opportunities.
ADVANTAGE: Eagles
Keep it close: The Saints scored on their first three possessions in that Week 11 blowout, putting the Eagles in an early hole and pretty much forcing them to scrap their offensive game plan. If the defense can slow down Drew Brees and Co. early, it will enable the offense to mix in the run, much like Sunday against the Bears, and keep the Saints defense honest.
Get tough on first down: Only the Bears and Patriots faced fewer third-down-and-10-plus situations this season than the Saints (46). That’s because they were so productive on first down. They averaged 6.61 yards on first down, the third-highest average in the league. The bad news is the Eagles were 31st in first-down defense (6.41 yards per play). The good news is they’ve held opponents to 5.48 yards on first down in their last five games.
Maximize scoring opportunities: Not counting kickoffs, the more you see of Jake Elliott on Sunday, the less chance the Eagles have of walking out of the Superdome with a win. They need to maximize every scoring opportunity, which means touchdowns and not field goals. They need to be as good in the red zone as they’ve been all season. The Eagles, who were first in red-zone offense last season, finished 17th this season (57.9 percent). But in their seven games since their first visit to the Superdome, they’ve been much better in the red zone, converting 16 of 25 opportunities into TDs (64.0).