The Eagles have won four games in a row since Nick Foles replaced injured Carson Wentz at quarterback. Wentz had the worst game of his career against the Saints in Week 11, throwing three interceptions and finishing with a career-low 31.9 passer rating. Foles has thrown five interceptions in the last four games, including two Sunday against the Bears. But he also has completed 73.2 percent of his attempts and averaged 8.0 yards per attempt. Foles gets the ball out quickly. He has averaged just 2.20 seconds from snap to throw in the last four games.