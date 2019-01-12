“Last game, when we weren’t doing too well around halftime, we brought out the cheesesteaks, and, well, you saw what happened. They worked,” said the Philly expat, a lifelong fan of the city’s sports teams who now lives in Tallahassee, Fla. The sandwiches, she believes, were the magic in last weekend’s wild-card win over the Chicago Bears. “So we’ll be looking for them in NOLA. ... We had cheesesteaks and soft pretzels flown in for the last Super Bowl. It’s kind of just what we do.”