One of the Saints' big focal points this week has been the speed with which Nick Foles gets rid of the ball.
“Our rush and coverage are going to have to work together,” New Orleans defensive coordinator Dennis Allen Said. “We’re going to have to do somethings in coverage to hopefully to get him to have to hold the ball and go to his second or third read. The thing with our defensive line is we can’t get be impatient, we’ve got to understand that he does a really good job of getting rid of the football and don’t get discourage with the pass rush and keep going at it for 60 minutes.”
Once upon a time, Kurt Coleman was a late-round draft pick of the Eagles attempting to fill the void left by Brian Dawkins' departure. Now, he’s a rotational defensive back for the Saints looking to knock his former teammates out of the postseason.
“Doug brings a great culture to the locker room,” said Coleman, who played for Pederson in Philadelphia and Kansas City. “And when you have two really good quarterbacks, you can lose one and still feel good about it.”
Expect the Saints to be full-go for Sunday. Left tackle Terron Armstead has been practicing all week after missing six of the the Saints' last seven games. The rest of the Saints offensive line has been listed on the injury report but should be good to go.