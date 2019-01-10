McInerney’s take on which opponent might make for a more intriguing NFC championship game: “Fans might want the Eagles to face the Rams, because they’ve already played and won, rather than the Cowboys who the Eagles lost to twice this season. But there’s so much bad blood between Cowboys and Eagles fans, it’d probably be really vindicating for them to play and beat the Cowboys and move on to the NFC championship game … so either way, it’s going to be really fun.”