But Foles hit on two key truths about what happened here Sunday: One, the Saints won that game more than the Eagles lost it. The Eagles proved harder to kill than a garden weed, but understand: The Saints were the better team all season -- they routed the Eagles, 48-7, in mid-November on the same field -- and their best players were better than the Eagles’ on Sunday. Brees recovered from the interception, by Cre’Von LeBlanc, on his first throw to pass for 301 yards and two touchdowns. The Saints rushed for 137 yards, chewing up 11 minutes, 29 seconds of game clock on the third-quarter touchdown drive that gave them the lead for good. And that crowd and closed environment inside the Superdome, generating so much sound that it could make a skinny man’s chair shake while he was sitting in it, gives them an advantage few NFL teams can match. It would be a surprise if they did not win the NFC championship game next Sunday, against the Los Angeles Rams, and represent the conference in Super Bowl LIII.