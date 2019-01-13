--Fletcher Cox’s goal heading into the season, besides winning another Super Bowl title, was to be the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. He came up short on that. The Rams’ Aaron Donald is expected to win the award. But Cox finished with a career-high 10 ½ sacks and had a career-high 95 total quarterback pressures, which was second only to Donald, who had 106. His 24 quarterback hits were the most in the NFL.