Payton? He’s a savant. He’s been shredding the Eagles since before he was a Saint. He’s been shredding them and everybody else since he became a Saint. He’s one of three play-callers to lead an offense that finished a regular season with 500-plus points three times. Bill Belichick did it four times. Mike Martz did it three times. Mike Shanahan is the only other play-caller who has done it more than once.