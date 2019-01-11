On to numbers, and if you want, there’s a stat or trend for almost anything if you dive deep enough. For example, underdogs have been KILLING it in the playoffs, covering 14 of the last 15. And dogs of 7 points or more are 16-8-2 ATS since 2006 in the division round. However, and there’s ALWAYS a however. After a wild card upset, like last week, teams own an UGLY 9-38 straight up record, and only 18-29 against the spread. So, pick your poison. My poison is gonna be New Orleans. You knew that was coming right. Why? One reason, just like the argument we made in the Clemson pick, the QB. Not bashing Nick Foles, and giving the Birds D some love, but that was against Mitch Trubisky. Now, they gotta play Drew Brees again. The last time the Eagles flew to New Orleans, Brees was brilliant, hitting on 22 of 30 for 363 yards, 4 TDs and NO INT’s. Tell me, are the Birds 41 points better than they were eight weeks ago? They’re better sure, but even if you think they are 21 points better, it’s still Brees by 20. Better effort, but still picking Saints by a dime, 31-21.