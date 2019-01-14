The Eagles' season came to an end on Sunday at the hands of the Saints in the NFC divisional playoff round game in New Orleans.
A look at the highlights and lowlights:
DOWN -- He got off to a hot start and looked to be having another in-the-zone game. But Foles was shaky the rest of the way. He underthrew open receivers, made a few poor reads, and just didn’t do enough to outplay his fellow Westlake High quarterback, Drew Brees.
UP -- If he never plays for the Eagles again, Foles' place in team history is secure. It’s now up to Carson Wentz to assume the mantle. Foles should have a bright future.
DOWN -- Ahead, 14-0, and calling a near-perfect game, Pederson bottled up. There wasn’t anything blatantly bad about his play calling, but the Eagles coach should have gotten away from the run earlier than he did.
DOWN -- After a rash of injuries through most of the season, the Eagles experienced a brief reprieve. But Sunday felt a lot like earlier games with players in and out with injuries. Fletcher Cox, Rasul Douglas, and several others left for periods, and some returned. But the loss of guard Brandon Brooks to a game-ending leg injury stung.
DOWN -- The Eagles were prepared for the fake and left their defense on the field on fourth and 1 at the Saints 30. But they couldn’t contain Taysom Hill, who rushed up the middle for 4 yards. To add injury to insult, Cox hurt his foot.
UP -- The only thing that can slow Cox is injury. The All-Pro defensive tackle left briefly in the second quarter. But on his first play back, Cox drew a hold. And, overall, he was a hell raiser, as usual, up front.
DOWN -- It might not rank up there with the fourth and 16 the Eagles allowed in the overtime loss to the Titans, but the third and 16 the Saints converted during their long, clock-draining drive was more devastating because of what was on the line. Jim Schwartz didn’t call his sticks defense, but Michael Thomas -- the Saints' best receiver -- somehow got open for a 20-yard grab.
SIDEWAYS -- It’s difficult to criticize the receiver. Jeffery was huge down the stretch for the Eagles and was once again great for most of Sunday. But when the Eagles were driving to go ahead late, he let a Foles pass slip right through his hands to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore.
DOWN -- This is a soft thumbs down. Hawkins wasn’t even on the roster a month ago and had yet to play on defense. But when Douglas went down, he failed to answer the bell and was exploited by Brees and the Saints offense.
DOWN -- The Eagles were cruising, 14-0, when Jernigan gifted the Saints 15 yards with a taunting penalty. Call it unnecessary gruffness.
UP -- His role hasn’t been as prominent as it was earlier in the season, but when Matthews has gotten on the field, he’s often made the best of his chances. The Eagles were balanced on their opening drive, and when a deep shot was called off play action, Matthews got behind the Saints defense and Foles dropped a dime into his lap for a 37-yard touchdown.
UP -- His emergence as the slot cornerback, after several Eagles injuries, has been nothing short of remarkable. It took only one play for LeBlanc to make his presence felt. Brees went deep to Tedd Ginn, but the cornerback made a diving interception.
UP -- The Eagles fell short of repeating, but considering their underperforming first three months and the spate of injuries, advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs was admirable.