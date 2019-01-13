NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles will continue to play without cornerback Sidney Jones and wide receiver Mike Wallace, both of whom are inactive for Sunday’s postseason game against the New Orleans Saints even though their practice participation increased during the week.
Wallace has not played since Week 2 because of a foot injury. Jones has not played the past four games because of hamstring injury. Both players were listed as questionable.
The Eagles' other inactive players are linebacker BJ Bello, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, offensive lineman Matt Pryor, offensive lineman Chance Warmack, and quarterback Carson Wentz (back). Wentz, Jones, and Wallace are missing the game because of injuries; the other four are healthy scratches.
Linebacker D.J. Alexander is back in the lineup after missing three games due to a hamstring injury, giving a boost to special teams.
Defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), tackle, Jason Peters (quadriceps), and wide receiver Shelton Gibson (hamstring) are all playing even though they were listed as questionable.