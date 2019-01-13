Get live updates and analysis as the Eagles visit the Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs from our reporters and columnists in the press box at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, and share your thoughts on the action in our live chat with Jonathan Tannenwald.
Here are some things to know about the game:
TV/online streaming: Fox (Fill this in), FoxSportsGo.com
Radio: 94WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Line: Saints -8.5
Over-under: 52.5
Referee: Carl Cheffers. This is his 11th season as a referee, and his 19th season as an NFL official overall. Coincidentally (at least let’s hope), he was the referee for the Saints' rout of the Eagles in New Orleans earlier this season. The Eagles are 5-7 all-time in games he has overseen; the Saints are 11-1.
4:42 1st — Eagles 14, Saints 0: Two plays after Nick Foles fired a 30-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery, Foles dove over the goal line for a touchdown to double the Eagles' lead.
6:05 1st: Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks suffered a leg injury, tried to limp to the sideline, couldn’t make it and was carted off. He is questionable to return.
10:41 1st — Eagles 7, Saints 0: Nick Foles hit Jordan Matthews in stride with a pass for a 37-yard touchdown to give the Eagles an early lead.
14:56 1st: Saints quarterback Drew Brees went deep on the first play from scrimmage, but Cre’von LeBlanc made a leaping interception.
