The Eagles couldn’t have started the game any better than they did. On the first play of the game, Brees tried testing the Eagles secondary deep. But this isn’t the same secondary from Week 11. Cre’Von LeBlanc, who was only in his second week with the Eagles for the first game against the Saints, made a leaping interception to give the Eagles possession. It was only the second interception Brees has thrown at the Superdome this season, and it was an example of why defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said LeBlanc helped save the Eagles’ season.