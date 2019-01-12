“One thing that he said that really stuck with me was your college football audience is really invested in the players. They love to hear as much information about them as possible — they want you to take the helmet off of them,” Davis said. “But in the NFL, it’s more about ‘what’s my fantasy score? and ‘am I up or down on my bet?’ So you’ve got to use those stories more as a dagger… get in with the story, get out.”