But “good” also wound up looking like Avonte Maddox, a fourth-round rookie who finished the season as the top cornerback and who will start at corner or safety next season. It wound up looking like second-year safety Tre Sullivan, whom the Eagles cut twice in the past two years but who played 56 of the defensive snaps over the last five games, in which the Eagles were 4-1. It wound up looking like veteran safety Corey Graham, a member of the 2017 team who was a training-camp addition this year. He struggled at times, and he battled injury, but he missed just two snaps over the last eight games, when the Eagles went 6-2.