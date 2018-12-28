We mentioned Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips the first time these teams met when Miami edged Buffalo in Week 13. He was miffed about being cut by the Dolphins in Week 5 and seems to still be enjoying the swirl of uncertainty in Miami. The coach, GM and quarterback all may get whacked after the season. “I feel like I got out of there in the perfect time,” said Phillips, a 6-6, 341-pound defensive tackle. “It’s kind of imploding. Yeah, I’m happy to be a Bill.” Don’t tell him this game means nothing. Line: Bills -4.