--The Eagles won the third-down battle in their Week 13 win over the Redskins. The Redskins converted just two of 10 third-down opportunities in the Eagles’ 28-13 win. The Eagles converted seven of 13 third downs. Carson Wentz was 6-for-9 for 76 yards on third down against the Redskins. The ‘Skins’ two quarterbacks in that game – Colt McCoy and Mark Sanchez – completed six of eight passes on third down, but for only 37 yards. Just one of those eight attempts produced a first down.