I liked the Eagles in the first Washington game, and the Eagles have improved since then and Washington has regressed. So I’m not overthinking it; this is an Eagles win. I don’t see Nick Foles racking up 471 yards again, but this will be another good performance by Foles. Washington has the 14th-ranked passing defense, although they just cut top safety D.J. Swearinger this week. Watch out for another big game by Zach Ertz, who had nine catches against Washington earlier this month. On the other side of the ball, Washington’s Josh Johnson has stepped in at quarterback, but injuries all around him limit Washington’s offense. They put Jordan Reed on injured reserve this week and their offensive line is decimated. The Eagles held Washington to 13 points in the first game, and I don’t see this one being much different. Look for the Eagles to cruise to a win. However, I think Minnesota beats Chicago and the Eagles’ season ends with five wins in six games, but no postseason to show for it.