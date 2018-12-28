What to watch in Eagles-Washington

Nick Foles has captured the hearts of Eagles fans…again. He’s helped the Eagles to wins over playoff teams in back-to-back weeks, bringing the Eagles to the doorstep of the postseason, and it came last week in dramatic and record-breaking fashion. He has reached this level of brilliance before in Philadelphia – including in the Super Bowl. Of course, Foles has also had some ugly games in an Eagles uniform. He’s had seven starts for the Eagles with a passer rating under 70. The Eagles are 2-5 in those games. (One of those wins was in Week 1 this season.) The Eagles cannot afford the bad Foles to show up on Sunday. He doesn’t need a 471-yard performance like last week, but he needs to play well enough to win. I believe he will. The Eagles are the better team than Washington, and Foles will continue his hot streak. However, without help from Chicago, it will likely be his final game in an Eagles uniform.