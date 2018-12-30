LANDOVER, Md. -- Jordan Hicks is in the lineup on Sunday for the Eagles' Week 17 game against Washington even though he missed practice earlier this week with a calf injury.
Hicks was questionable. All of the Eagles listed as questionable are active, including center Jason Kelce (knee), defensive end Michael Bennett (foot), and tackle Jason Peters (quadriceps).
The Eagles' inactives are linebacker D.J. Alexander (hamstring), wide receiver Shelton Gibson, defensive tackle Bruce Hector, cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), wide receiver Mike Wallace (foot), and quarterback Carson Wentz (back).
This is the first time Gibson is a healthy scratch this season. The Eagles have offensive lineman Matt Pryor active for the first time this season.
They are using four wide receivers: Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, and Golden Tate.
Pryor provides insurance with injuries to Kelce and Peters. Stefen Wisniewski will start in place of Seumalo.