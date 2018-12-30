Get live updates and analysis as the Eagles visit the Washington Redskins from our reporters and columnists in the press box at FedEx Field, and share your thoughts on the action in our live chat with E.J. Smith.
Here are some things to know about the game:
TV/online streaming: FOX (Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Laura Okmin)
Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (requires cable authentication), FuboTV, NFL GamePass, YouTube (all require a subscription)
Mobile: NFL Mobile app and Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Line: Eagles -7
Over-under: 41.5
Referee: Craig Wrolstad
Referee data is available at https://www.pro-football-reference.com/officials/. I do a quick tally of each team's record and note the last game for each team that referee worked.
Game Summary
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman’s newsletter for Eagles fans. http://www.philly.com/earlybirds” Click here to sign up.
Our mission is to provide top-notch coverage for the best fans in sports. We can’t do it without your support. Join us: philly.com/birds