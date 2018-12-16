Some interesting numbers to help get you ready for tonight’s Eagles-Rams game:
— Nick Foles had a 158.1 third-down passer rating in the playoffs last year, which is the best in the Super Bowl era. He completed 26 of 32 third-down attempts in the Eagles’ three wins over Atlanta, Minnesota and New England for 398 yards and four touchdowns. Twenty-two of his 32 third-down passes (68.7 percent) produced first downs, including 9 of 14 against the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
— In his two starts this season in Weeks 1 and 2, Foles completed 13 of 19 third-down attempts, but for only five first downs (26.3 percent).
— Foles was 2-for-8 on throws of 20-plus yards in Weeks 1-2. Carson Wentz was 17-for-46 in his 11 starts.
— Foles had 54 completions in his two starts. Thirty-two of them were to Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor. They each had 16 catches in those two games.
— The Eagles used 11 personnel (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR) on 61.9 percent of their plays in Foles’ two starts. They used 12 (1 RB, 2 TE) 33.8 percent.
The Eagles are last in the league in first-quarter scoring. They’ve scored just 28 points in the first quarter the entire season and only seven points in the last seven games. The Rams have scored 77 points in the first quarter. That’s the third most in the league behind Houston and Kansas City. But they’ve also given up 75 first-quarter points, which is the ninth most in the league.
— The Eagles have scored on their first possession of the game just three times this season. They had first-possession TDs in their loss to Tennessee, their first win over the Giants and their win over the Redskins.
— The next time the Eagles score on their second possession of a game will be the first time. They haven’t done it yet this season. Nine punts, two interceptions and two missed field goals. In their last five games, the Eagles have averaged 1.6 yards per play on their second possession.
— The Eagles’ average drive start against the Cowboys last week was the 36.4-yard line. That was their best drive start of the season. Their average drive start in the last three games has been the 32.5. In their first 10 games it was the 26.5.
— In their 43-35 win over the Rams last year, the Eagles ran 85 plays, which is the most in any game under Doug Pederson.
— The Rams converted just two of seven third-down opportunities against the Eagles last year. The Eagles were 8-for-20. The Rams are eighth in third-down percentage this season (42.9).
— Todd Gurley rushed for 96 yards on 13 carries against the Eagles last year. He had 54 yards on eight carries on first down (6.7 yards per carry), including 21- and 17-yard first-down runs.
— Fifty-one of the Eagles’ 85 plays against the Rams (60 percent) were with 11 personnel. Seventeen were with 12 personnel. They ran 16 plays out of 10 personnel in that game (1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR). They only used 10 three other times the entire season, and have yet to use it this season.
— Nelson Agholor was targeted 11 times against the Rams and had eight catches for 64 yards and four first downs, including a crucial one on third-and-eight with 1:52 left in the game that allowed the Eagles to run all but one second off of the clock.
— Twelve of the Eagles’ 20 third-down situations against the Rams last year were seven yards or more. They converted five of those third-and-seven-pluses.
— Foles completed all three of his third-down passes against the Rams, but also was sacked twice.
— The Eagles have allowed 4.9 yards per carry this season, which is the fifth highest average in the league.
— They gave up 113 yards on 28 carries to the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott last week. Elliott averaged 5.9 yards per carry in the first half, but the Eagles held him to 2.7 yards per carry in the second half. Thirteen of the Cowboys’ 22 second-half runs were three yards or less.
— Gurley had just 28 yards on 11 carries in the Rams’ loss to the Bears last week. That was his lowest rushing total since his rookie season.
The Eagles have allowed 5.1 yards per carry on first down this season, which is the seventh worst average in the league. In their last eight games, they’ve allowed a league-worst 6.42.
— The Eagles are only 22nd in sacks per pass play (34 in 538 pass plays). They have had more than three in a game just four times, and never more than four in a game.
— Fletcher Cox has 76 quarterback pressures (sacks plus hits plus hurries), according to Pro Football Focus. That’s 25 more than he had all last season. Michael Bennett and Brandon Graham are tied for second on the team with 53 pressures.
— The Eagles have 12 sacks in their last five games. Bennett has 4 1/2 of them and Cox has 2 1/2.
— Just one of the Eagles’ 12 sacks in the last five games has come on a blitz. Only eight of their 34 sacks this season have been on blitzes.
— Opponents have converted 45.2 percent of their third-down opportunities against the Eagles in the last seven games. That’s the fifth worst mark in the league. In their first six games, they held teams to a 29.5 third-down success rate, which was the third best.
— In their last seven games, opposing quarterbacks have a 114.5 third-down passer rating against the Eagles, including a 71.4 completion percentage, four touchdowns, no interceptions, 7.6 yards per attempt and 31 first downs on 63 third-down pass attempts.
— The Eagles have intercepted just one pass all season on third down, and that came in their Week 1 win over Atlanta. Last year, they picked off nine passes on third down, which was the second most in the league.
— The Eagles have converted just six of 42 third-downs of 10 yards or more (14.3 percent) this season. They are 0-for-7 on third-and-10 plus in their last four games. Last year, they converted 28.8 percent of their third-and-10 pluses.
— Opponents have converted just six of 59 third-and-10 pluses against the Eagles (10.2 percent), but have converted 19 of 36 third downs of seven to nine yards (52.8 percent).
— Last year, Nelson Agholor led the Eagles in third-down receptions with 22. This year, he has 10.