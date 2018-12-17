LOS ANGELES – The Eagles will get defensive back Avonte Maddox back in the lineup against the Los Angeles Rams after a three-game absence because of knee and ankle injuries, and defensive end Michael Bennett will continue to play through a foot injury.
Both players were listed as questionable, but both are active.
The inactives are linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (back), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Matt Pryor, running back Boston Scott, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), and quarterback Carson Wentz (back).
Pryor and Scott are the only healthy scratches. The other five were all declared out.
Nick Foles will start at quarterback in Wentz’s place. De’Vante Bausby or Cre’von LeBlanc will likely start at cornerback in Jones’ place. Stefen Wisniewski will start in place of Seumalo. Nate Gerry will continue to fill in for Hicks, and Haloti Ngata continues to replace Jernigan.
Maddox can play both safety and slot cornerback for the Eagles.
Defensive end Daeshon Hall and linebacker BJ Bello are both making their Eagles debuts.