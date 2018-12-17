The Eagles stunned the Los Angeles Rams, 30-23, at the L.A. Coliseum on Sunday night. Nick Foles led the way, completing 24 of 31 passes for 270 yards, and Wendell Smallwood scored two touchdowns. Here’s a look back at how the game unfolded in our live chat:
0:00 4th: Jared Goff’s last shot to tie the game was an 18-yard pass that Josh Reynolds couldn’t catch. The Eagles escaped with a win that gave a huge boost to their chances of making the playoffs.
1:13 4th: Jake Elliot missed a 53-yard field goal, giving the Rams a chance to get down the field to tie the game. They have to go 57 yards and have no timeouts.
3:03 4th: The Rams forced the Eagles to punt, but Los Angeles' JoJo Natson fumbled the punt after catching it and D. J. Alexander recovered the ball. (And yes, this time, the call stood.)
4:09 4th — Eagles 30, Rams 23: After Jared Goff threw a 34-yard pass to Josh Reynolds, Todd Gurley ran the ball in from just outside the goal line.
9:27 4th — Eagles 30, Rams 16: Los Angeles' Greg Zurlein kicked a 37-yard field goal.
1:34 3rd — Eagles 30, Rams 13: Two plays after a stunning interception by Corey Graham, Wendell Smallwood scored another touchdown on a four-yard run.
3:17 3rd — Eagles 23, Rams 13: Jake Elliott extended the Birds' lead with a 40-yard field goal.
10:35 3rd — Eagles 20, Rams 13: After Nick Foles launched a 50-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery, Wendell Smallwood scored a touchdown with a nine-yard run up the middle.
11:48 3rd: The Eagles announced that Josh Adams is questionable to return due to a back injury.
0:00 2nd — Eagles 13, Rams 13: Greg Zurlein kicked a 36-yard field goal at the end of the half.
1:12 2nd — Eagles 13, Rams 10: Josh Adams’ 6-yard touchdown run gave the Birds the lead again, capping off a 9-play, 75-yard drive.
4:38 2nd — Rams 10, Eagles 6: Greg Zuerlein kicked a 41-yard field goal to extend Los Angeles' lead.
12:00 2nd — Rams 7, Eagles 6: Jake Elliott kicked a 34-yard field goal.
1:20 1st — Rams 7, Eagles 3: Todd Gurley charged through the Eagles' defense for a five-yard touchdown run. The Rams' drive spanned 13 plays and 80 yards, and Gurley touched the ball eight times.
8:40 1st — Eagles 3, Rams 0: Jake Elliott got the Birds on the scoreboard first with a 51-yard field goal.
