You lose an overtime heartbreaker to the Cowboys to fall to 6-7. You find out your starting quarterback probably is done for the season with a back injury. You have to fly across the country to play a team that has lost just twice in 13 games. If there ever was a time to mail it in, this was it. But they didn’t. The offense rallied behind Nick Foles. The defense kept Jared Goff out of the end zone and forced three turnovers. The special teams had one of their better games. And they flew back to Philly still kinda, sorta in the playoff hunt.