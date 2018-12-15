Carson Wentz has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams because of a stress fracture in his back. He was not expected to play after missing practice all week, although the team had listed Wentz as doubtful.
Nick Foles will start as quarterback for the Eagles and Nate Sudfeld will be the backup.
The Eagles have five players who have been declared out for the game: Wentz, linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back), cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring), offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo (pectoral). The Eagles will only have two healthy scratches for the game.
Foles, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has started two games this season. He completed 54 of 82 pass attempts for 451 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Eagles went 1-1.
Wentz will still travel with the team, as planned. Coach Doug Pederson has always found it important for quarterbacks to travel even while injured so they can remain in meetings and team activities. In fact, Pederson said that he traveled in 2004 while he had a back injury when he was the backup quarterback in Green Bay.