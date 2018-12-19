Fletcher Cox, Zach Ertz, and Brandon Brooks were the three Eagles who earned Pro Bowl bids on Tuesday night.
All three were named starters and were among the six Eagles on the initial Pro Bowl roster last season. Since the Eagles reached the Super Bowl, nobody ended up playing. The game is scheduled for Jan. 27 in Orlando. Carson Wentz, Malcolm Jenkins, and Lane Johnson were the other three last season.
- If Nick Foles rallies the Eagles, it will be a marvelous story, but a short one | Mike Sielski
- Carson Wentz would’ve benefited from a lot of what the Eagles’ offense did against the Rams
- Eagles’ playoff path becomes easier, an underrated part of Doug Pederson’s coaching, playing time vs. the Rams | Early Birds
Jenkins and Johnson join Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham as Pro Bowl alternates this season, according to a league source.
Cox became a Pro Bowler for the fourth consecutive season. The Eagles' highest-paid player has 7.5 sacks and 62 combined quarterback pressures and hurries. Only Reggie White has made more Pro Bowls as a defensive lineman for the Eagles. He set his sights for defensive player of the year this season; he’ll likely fall short, but starting next to the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald in the Pro Bowl shows that Cox is in elite company.
It’s no surprise that Ertz reached the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season. Ertz has 101 catches for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns. He ranks third in the NFL in receptions and first among tight ends. He has the third-most receiving yards among tight ends. Ertz needs 10 more catches to break Jason Witten’s single-season record of 110 catches by a tight end. He’s joined by San Francisco’s George Kittle.
Brooks has established himself as one of the NFL’s elite offensive guards since signing with the Eagles in 2016. This is his second consecutive Pro Bowl. Brooks started every game this season and has played 934 of 939 offensive snaps this season. That’s the most among Eagles linemen. He’s tied with Evan Mathis and Shawn Andrews for the most Pro Bowl invitations for offensive guards in Eagles history. Dallas' Zack Martin is the other starting guard and Carolina’s Trai Turner is the reserve.
Eagles players with the biggest arguments for missing the Pro Bowl are safety Jenkins and Kelce, although at 7-7, it’s unlikely the Eagles were going to rank among the top teams. Jenkins, who wears multiple hats on the Eagles defense, failed to make it over Chicago’s Eddie Jackson, Minnesota’s Harrison Smith, and the New York Giants' Landon Collins. Kelce was bypassed for Atlanta’s Alex Mack and New Orleans' Max Unger.
The Los Angeles Chargers have the most Pro Bowlers with seven, while the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs both have six. In the NFC, the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints all have five.