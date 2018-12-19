Brooks has established himself as one of the NFL’s elite offensive guards since signing with the Eagles in 2016. This is his second consecutive Pro Bowl. Brooks started every game this season and has played 934 of 939 offensive snaps this season. That’s the most among Eagles linemen. He’s tied with Evan Mathis and Shawn Andrews for the most Pro Bowl invitations for offensive guards in Eagles history. Dallas' Zack Martin is the other starting guard and Carolina’s Trai Turner is the reserve.